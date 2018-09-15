EC pupil (16) stabs another (18) to death
The 16-year-old allegedly stabbed the 18-year-old to death during a fight over a missing cellphone this week at a high school in Peddie.
CAPE TOWN - A teenager has been charged for the murder of a fellow pupil.
The 16-year-old allegedly stabbed the 18-year-old to death during a fight over a missing cellphone this week at a high school in Peddie.
The police's Khaya Tonjeni says the name of the school is not being disclosed at this stage.
He says the suspect was charged after the victim died in hospital on Thursday.
“A learner was rushed to the local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. a 16-year-old learner has be taken by police and processes will follow as we understand that police are not at liberty to arrest a minor.”
More in Local
-
Bemawu still negotiating terms of restructuring at SABC
-
'Govt is aware that South Africans are struggling economically'
-
'Land reform only way gap can be bridged between the rich and poor
-
Lesufi hopes Rex's guilty verdict will send strong message to child offenders
-
2 Joburg firefighters to be laid to rest this weekend
-
Thousands of fans flock to Africa’s first Comic Con
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.