EC pupil (16) stabs another (18) to death

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

EC pupil (16) stabs another (18) to death

The 16-year-old allegedly stabbed the 18-year-old to death during a fight over a missing cellphone this week at a high school in Peddie.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A teenager has been charged for the murder of a fellow pupil.

The 16-year-old allegedly stabbed the 18-year-old to death during a fight over a missing cellphone this week at a high school in Peddie.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni says the name of the school is not being disclosed at this stage.

He says the suspect was charged after the victim died in hospital on Thursday.

“A learner was rushed to the local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. a 16-year-old learner has be taken by police and processes will follow as we understand that police are not at liberty to arrest a minor.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA