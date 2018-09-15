EC pupil (16) stabs another (18) to death

The 16-year-old allegedly stabbed the 18-year-old to death during a fight over a missing cellphone this week at a high school in Peddie.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager has been charged for the murder of a fellow pupil.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni says the name of the school is not being disclosed at this stage.

He says the suspect was charged after the victim died in hospital on Thursday.

“A learner was rushed to the local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. a 16-year-old learner has be taken by police and processes will follow as we understand that police are not at liberty to arrest a minor.”