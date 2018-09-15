Eastern Cape police probing 3 suspected gang killings in Helenvale
The attacks occurred between Thursday and Friday morning. Arrests have yet to be made in all three cases.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are investigating three suspected gang killings in Helenvale.
The attacks occurred between Thursday and Friday morning.
Arrests have yet to be made in all three cases.
A 21-year-old man was gunned down and found lying on the pavement in Anita Drive on Thursday.
Later that day, a 28-year-old man who's allegedly linked to the Hondekoppe gang was standing in front of his house with a friend when they were approached by an unknown man.
The two men started running and the attacker who's believed to belong to a rival gang shot one of them in the chest and face as he tried to escape.
In a third incident, police say two men were walking to a shop in Renencke Street when they spotted a group of men believed to be linked to the Hondekoppe gang.
The chased them down and a 32-year-old man was shot dead.
