Dept ‘confident’ Zimbabwean Exemption Permits will be completed soon

Concerns have been raised by applicants who claim to be experiencing problems with schools, employers and some banks due to the lack of the required documentation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs says its confident the processing of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits is happening according to schedule and will be completed by the end of October.

But Home Affairs Department spokesperson Thabo Makgola says applicants have nothing to worry about.

“I think it would be incorrect in saying there’s a backlog in adjudicating or in the process of Zimbabweans’ exemption permits, we have adjudicated over 95% of the applications.”

Makgola says they've issued a circular to address potential stumbling blocks in the banking sector.

“We’ve been in communication with all the banks with the fact that the documentation that would be presented by the applicant should be taken into consideration and is legitimate.”

The deadline for applications has been extended twice since the process opened in September last year.