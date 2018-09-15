DA's Andrew Louw announced as NC premier candidate for 2019 elections

DA leader Mmusi Maine is adamant the party will be able to snatch the province from the ruling ANC during next years' national elections.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) Northern Cape leader, Andrew Louw, is the party's premier candidate for the 2019 elections.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement in Galeshewe in Kimberley on Friday.

Maine is adamant the party will be able to snatch the province from the ruling ANC during next years' national elections.

The DA during the 2014 national and provincial polls bagged seven seats in the provincial legislature compared to the ANC's 20 seats.

Maimane says it's time for change in the country's largest province.

“I’m here to tell you that in 2019 we’ll be the biggest party in the Northern Cape. If we could grow from 15% in 2009 to over 24% …Well, if you keep growing like this the ANC must pack their bags.”

Louw says he'll oversee a process that will bring real change to the lives of the province's residents.

“We need to create a conducive environment for young people where they can get permanent jobs. Because when I reflect, where we launched here in Galeshewe, where I was born and bred and raised by my parents, it reminded me of many years ago when I and many other young people had dreams."

Maimane will on Saturday announce Limpopo’s premier candidate, while he’ll announce the Western Cape candidate on Sunday.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)