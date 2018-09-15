DA postpones announcement of WC premier candidate

The DA in the Western Cape says it's taken the decision to postpone Sunday's announcement to later this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 elections will not be announced on Sunday as planned.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was meant to make the announcement in the Cape Town CBD on Sunday morning.

But the party's plans have since changed.

The DA in the Western Cape says it's taken the decision to postpone Sunday's announcement to later this week.

The reason for the delay is not clear at this stage.

Maimane's spokesperson Portia Adams says the announcement of the party's Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 election will be combined with the announcement of the successful candidate of the mayor for the City of Cape Town.

Maimane visited the Masodi Village in Limpopo earlier on Saturday, where he announced Jacques Smalle as the DA's Premier Candidate for the 2019 election.

Smalle's political career spans more than two decades from two terms as a councillor, a Member of the Provincial Legislature and a Member of Parliament in various capacities.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)