Committee orders probe into SAPS security at Parly
The committee has raised concerns in the wake of the apparent suicide of a parliamentary worker on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police portfolio committee has ordered a thorough investigation and a review of South African Police Service (SAPS) security at the national legislature which is a national key point.
The committee has raised concerns in the wake of the apparent suicide of a parliamentary worker on Friday.
The 57-year-old man allegedly shot himself in his office.
Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said: “The committee is very concerned regarding the incident at Parliament. It raises serious questions about operational procedures in place because Parliament is a national key-point and the incident highlights weak access control and security screening.”
Beukman says the national police commissioner will be called to Parliament to explain the lack of proper security measures.
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Parents urged to vaccinate children to prevent HPV and cancer
-
Springboks doubter Mallett says 'humble pie never tasted so delicious'
-
Springboks stun All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington thriller
-
DA postpones announcement of WC premier candidate
-
Police probe Hermanus elderly’s murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.