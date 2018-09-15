Committee orders probe into SAPS security at Parly

The committee has raised concerns in the wake of the apparent suicide of a parliamentary worker on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police portfolio committee has ordered a thorough investigation and a review of South African Police Service (SAPS) security at the national legislature which is a national key point.

The 57-year-old man allegedly shot himself in his office.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said: “The committee is very concerned regarding the incident at Parliament. It raises serious questions about operational procedures in place because Parliament is a national key-point and the incident highlights weak access control and security screening.”

Beukman says the national police commissioner will be called to Parliament to explain the lack of proper security measures.