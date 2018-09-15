Committee orders probe into SAPS security at Parly

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

Committee orders probe into SAPS security at Parly

The committee has raised concerns in the wake of the apparent suicide of a parliamentary worker on Friday.

FILE: Police set up road blocks outside and around Parliament for #Sona2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Police set up road blocks outside and around Parliament for #Sona2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police portfolio committee has ordered a thorough investigation and a review of South African Police Service (SAPS) security at the national legislature which is a national key point.

The committee has raised concerns in the wake of the apparent suicide of a parliamentary worker on Friday.

The 57-year-old man allegedly shot himself in his office.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said: “The committee is very concerned regarding the incident at Parliament. It raises serious questions about operational procedures in place because Parliament is a national key-point and the incident highlights weak access control and security screening.”

Beukman says the national police commissioner will be called to Parliament to explain the lack of proper security measures.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA