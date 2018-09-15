Bemawu still negotiating terms of restructuring at SABC

The public broadcaster recently announced that its finances are dismal and it's looking at cost cut measures, which might include slashing a number of jobs to reduce its huge salary bill.

JOHANNESBURG - Union Bemawu representing workers at the SABC says it's not clear who will be affected by the impending job cuts.

But labour unions say the SABC must look at cutting the remuneration packages of executives and board members.

Bemawu spokesperson Hannes du Buisson says they're still negotiating terms of the restructuring.

“We are waiting for the SABC’s formal process which will then form part of the negotiations and consultation.”