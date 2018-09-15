Bemawu still negotiating terms of restructuring at SABC
The public broadcaster recently announced that its finances are dismal and it's looking at cost cut measures, which might include slashing a number of jobs to reduce its huge salary bill.
JOHANNESBURG - Union Bemawu representing workers at the SABC says it's not clear who will be affected by the impending job cuts.
The public broadcaster recently announced that its finances are dismal and it's looking at cost cut measures, which might include slashing a number of jobs to reduce its huge salary bill.
But labour unions say the SABC must look at cutting the remuneration packages of executives and board members.
Bemawu spokesperson Hannes du Buisson says they're still negotiating terms of the restructuring.
“We are waiting for the SABC’s formal process which will then form part of the negotiations and consultation.”
More in Local
-
EC pupil (16) stabs another (18) to death
-
'Govt is aware that South Africans are struggling economically'
-
'Land reform only way gap can be bridged between the rich and poor
-
Lesufi hopes Rex's guilty verdict will send strong message to child offenders
-
2 Joburg firefighters to be laid to rest this weekend
-
Thousands of fans flock to Africa’s first Comic Con
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.