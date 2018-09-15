Popular Topics
7 illegal miners arrested in Limpopo

Authorities also recovered over 80 bags of gold bearing material.

FILE: Illegal miners commonly known as zama zamas travel deep underground each day , in work dubbed the world's worst job. Picture: Screengrab/CNN
FILE: Illegal miners commonly known as zama zamas travel deep underground each day , in work dubbed the world's worst job. Picture: Screengrab/CNN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested seven illegal miners in Limpopo.

The suspects were apprehended at a rehabilitated mine at Hlaniki Village near Giyani.

Authorities also recovered over 80 bags of gold bearing material.

Earlier this year 45 illegal miners were arrested in the same area and surroundings.

The Hawks’ Matimba Maluleke said: “Seven suspects were arrested. however, many ran away the moment we entered the mine. So we are still going to address this problem in other parts of the province."

More in Local

