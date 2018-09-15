7 illegal miners arrested in Limpopo

Authorities also recovered over 80 bags of gold bearing material.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested seven illegal miners in Limpopo.

The suspects were apprehended at a rehabilitated mine at Hlaniki Village near Giyani.

Earlier this year 45 illegal miners were arrested in the same area and surroundings.

The Hawks’ Matimba Maluleke said: “Seven suspects were arrested. however, many ran away the moment we entered the mine. So we are still going to address this problem in other parts of the province."