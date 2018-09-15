Popular Topics
2 Joburg firefighters to be laid to rest this weekend

Khathutshelo Muedi and Mduduzi Ndlovu died after they became trapped on the 23rd floor of the government building last week.

Members of the Johannesburg Emergency Services, metro police, paramedics and various private and public sector security companies gathered at the Bank of Lisbon building to honour the lives of three fighters who died while battling a blaze in the city centre. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Members of the Johannesburg Emergency Services, metro police, paramedics and various private and public sector security companies gathered at the Bank of Lisbon building to honour the lives of three fighters who died while battling a blaze in the city centre. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two Joburg firefighters who died while battling a blaze at the Lisbon building in downtown Joburg will be laid to rest this weekend.

Khathutshelo Muedi and Mduduzi Ndlovu died after they became trapped on the 23rd floor of the government building last week.

Their colleague Simphiwe Moropane was buried in Daveyton yesterday.

Muedi will be laid to rest this morning in Limpopo. While his colleague Ndlovu’s funeral will be held in Kwa-Zulu Natal tomorrow. The two died trying to extinguish the blaze on the 23rd floor of the Bank of Lisbon Building.

It’s not yet clear why they were trapped. Their college Moropane died when he fell from the building after apparently running out of oxygen. During the memorial service for the three firefighters this week, their colleagues called for an extra R4,000 for danger pay.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)

