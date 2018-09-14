Popular Topics
Zim's new finance minister appeals for donations to help fight cholera outbreak

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, who was only sworn in on Monday, issued the appeal via his Twitter account.

FILE: Mthuli Ncube at the World Economic Forum Meeting on Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in May 2013. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Mthuli Ncube at the World Economic Forum Meeting on Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in May 2013. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s new finance minister has made an appeal online for donations to help fight an outbreak of cholera in Harare.

The initiative has been met with criticism, with some calling on the government to curb spending on luxury cars for new ministers and Members of Parliament before appealing to the public for funds.

New finance minister Mthuli Ncube who was only sworn in on Monday, issued the appeal via his Twitter account.

He said he and the health ministry had set up an emergency crowdfund to raise money to fight cholera. The disease has killed 25 people and made thousands more ill.

The crowdfunding initiative has been met with a mixed response online.

Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere said if the government can’t prioritise funding public health in the middle of a crisis, the country is going nowhere.

But others say in the face of tragedy, it doesn’t hurt to donate to help loved ones.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

