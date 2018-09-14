WC transport committee meets officials from Mkhwebane's office
The committee wants the Chapter 9 institutions to probe the train company’s many problems, including the lack of arrests and convictions in rail-related crimes.
JOHANNESBURG – The Western Cape provincial standing committee on transport is meeting with the officials from the Public Protector’s office on Friday regarding the state of Metrorail.
The committee says its complaints against Metrorail have been verified and its issues with the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) have been identified by the Public Protector.
On Friday, the committee met with officials from the Public Protector's office.
The committee wants the Chapter 9 institution to probe the train company’s many problems, including the lack of arrests and convictions in rail-related crimes.
“We agreed to create a conceptual draft investigation into the requests and a meeting has been scheduled for mid-September, where the details will be finalised,” said committee chairperson Nceba Hinana.
Hinana says he commends the Public Protector’s office on addressing the complaints.
