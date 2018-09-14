-
[WATCH] Young math whizz Sibahle Zwane wants to be a pilot
-
Petrol price hikes: Concerns raised over taxi fare increases
-
Afro Worldview staff approach Labour Court over sacking
-
SABC announces restructuring process, jobs cuts expected
-
Chinese movie star 'disappears' amid culture crackdown
-
NSFAS says 2019 application process going smoothly
-
[WATCH] Young math whizz Sibahle Zwane wants to be a pilotLocal
-
Petrol price hikes: Concerns raised over taxi fare increasesLocal
-
Afro Worldview staff approach Labour Court over sackingLocal
-
SABC announces restructuring process, jobs cuts expectedLocal
-
NSFAS says 2019 application process going smoothlyLocal
-
Bheki Cele seeks tighter rules on fetching children from schoolsLocal
-
Lukaku says Mourinho deserves respect for being 'real'Sport
-
Hooper ruled out, Pocock to captain Wallabies against PumasSport
-
[WATCH] Your weekend sport in 60 secondsSport
-
Play Usain Bolt in defence, says Spain's World Cup-winning coachSport
-
All Blacks eye early title against struggling BoksSport
-
Steyn, Tahir back in Proteas ODI squad for Zim seriesSport
-
SABC distances itself from casting agency owner accused of racismLocal
-
SABC opposes bill aimed at protecting actors’ financial interestsBusiness
-
Tongue-in-cheek Nobels honour nutritional analysis of cannibalismLifestyle
-
Escapism or realism? Top Emmy races pose a choiceLifestyle
-
Lil Wayne made suicide attempt at 12Lifestyle
-
Smashing Pumpkins classic lineup sets first album in 18 yearsLifestyle
-
Sun power: CPUT students ready for solar power challengeLifestyle
-
SA film 'Sew the Winter to My Skin' makes Toronto festival debutLifestyle
-
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils $2bn philanthropic fundWorld
-
[ANALYSIS] SA citizens lose out as politicians play havoc with coalitionsOpinion
-
DA opens case against ANC officials in security company scandalPolitics
-
Regaining Capetonians' trust top of mind for mayoral hopeful, Sharna FernandezPolitics
-
Trollip & Bobani confident of victory in legal battle over NMB mayor's positionPolitics
-
Zuma: Unfortunate move not to cross-examine witnesses seen as non-cooperationPolitics
-
Zuma applying his mind to invitation to testify before Zondo commissionPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] SA citizens lose out as politicians play havoc with coalitionsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] ‘Fake food’ in SA: myths, misinformation and not enough dataOpinion
-
[OPINION] South Africa won’t become less violent until it’s more equalOpinion
-
[OPINION] The South African state’s lack of careOpinion
-
[OPINION] Different strokes: sexual assault on a planeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ntshumayelo’s reduced drug ban a fail in fight for drug-free sportOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Petrol price hikes: Concerns raised over taxi fare increasesLocal
-
Afro Worldview staff approach Labour Court over sackingLocal
-
SABC distances itself from casting agency owner accused of racismLocal
-
Ramaphosa announces global investor conference to be held in JoburgLocal
-
Post Office not ready to pay pensions - DALocal
-
SABC opposes bill aimed at protecting actors’ financial interestsBusiness
[WATCH] Young math whizz Sibahle Zwane wants to be a pilot
Nine-year-old Sibahle Zwane had social media users abuzz in recent months with his mathematic skills.
CAPE TOWN - Nine-year-old Sibahle Zwane has social media users abuzz in recent months with his mathematic skills.
The young boy was seen showcasing his math skills on a video that was posted by Constable Roger Pillay on social media.
Pillay says he met the young math whizz in 2017 when Sibahle approached the officer with a question: “Do you know math?”
Sibahle was filmed by Pillay answering complex multiplication questions, and the video went viral.
Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to Pillay, Sibahle and his mother Mbali Zwane.
Mbali Zwane says they realised he was gifted when he was in Grade 2.
Sibahle Zwane on-air with Azania Mosaka
Meet 9-year-old maths whizz who's got social media users Shook, Sibahle ZwanePosted by 702 on Thursday, 13 September 2018
