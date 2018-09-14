Popular Topics
[WATCH] Young math whizz Sibahle Zwane wants to be a pilot

Nine-year-old Sibahle Zwane had social media users abuzz in recent months with his mathematic skills.

Sibahle Zwane. Picture: Talk Radio 702.
Sibahle Zwane. Picture: Talk Radio 702.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Nine-year-old Sibahle Zwane has social media users abuzz in recent months with his mathematic skills.

The young boy was seen showcasing his math skills on a video that was posted by Constable Roger Pillay on social media.

Pillay says he met the young math whizz in 2017 when Sibahle approached the officer with a question: “Do you know math?”

Sibahle was filmed by Pillay answering complex multiplication questions, and the video went viral.

Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to Pillay, Sibahle and his mother Mbali Zwane.

Mbali Zwane says they realised he was gifted when he was in Grade 2.

Sibahle Zwane on-air with Azania Mosaka

Meet 9-year-old maths whizz who's got social media users Shook, Sibahle Zwane

Posted by 702 on Thursday, 13 September 2018

