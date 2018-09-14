[WATCH] Young math whizz Sibahle Zwane wants to be a pilot

CAPE TOWN - Nine-year-old Sibahle Zwane has social media users abuzz in recent months with his mathematic skills.

The young boy was seen showcasing his math skills on a video that was posted by Constable Roger Pillay on social media.

Pillay says he met the young math whizz in 2017 when Sibahle approached the officer with a question: “Do you know math?”

Sibahle was filmed by Pillay answering complex multiplication questions, and the video went viral.

Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka speaks to Pillay, Sibahle and his mother Mbali Zwane.

Mbali Zwane says they realised he was gifted when he was in Grade 2.