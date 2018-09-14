Trollip & Bobani confident of victory in legal battle over NMB mayor's position

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken the council's decision to oust Trollip on judicial review, arguing that the move was procedurally flawed.

CAPE TOWN - It's yet to be determined whether Athol Trollip can return as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken the council's decision to oust Trollip on judicial review, arguing that the move was procedurally flawed.

Judgment was reserved in the matter heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

The DA argues that councillor Mbulelo Manyati was not allowed to vote during a motion of no confidence in Trollip.

The party says Manyati was technically no longer a DA member by the time the motion was heard as he defected to the opposition earlier in the day.

Trollip says they presented a strong case.

“Despite the fact the opposition team made much about the disassociation of the membership of councillor Mbulelo Manyati, who had indicated that he would leave the DA, crossed the floor and sat in the ANC’s benches.”

But Mayor Mongameli Bobani feels the newly appointed coalition government under his leadership is here to stay.

“We have a very strong defence team. We’re confident of victory.”

The matter is expected to be finalised next week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)