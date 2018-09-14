Toronto Film Festival wraps up this weekend
The event is considered a launching pad for awards season, many of the movies that show there go on to earn Oscar nominations.
TORONTO - The Toronto Film Festival wraps up this weekend after showing hundreds of films from around the world, including South Africa.
The event is considered a launching pad for awards season, many of the movies that show there go on to earn Oscar nominations.
Sew the Winter to My Skin, directed by South Africa's Jahmil XT Qubeka, made its debut at the festival.
One of the films with the most buzz coming out of the festival this year is Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga.
Both Steve McQueen and Alfonso Cuaron brought their films in 2013; ‘12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Gravity’, respectively, and both went on to earn Oscar acclaim.
This year both directors have thrilled audiences with the all-women heist drama, ‘Widows’, and black-and-white masterpiece Roma, respectively.
And Barry Jenkins, who made the Oscar-winning Moonlight, has also earned applause for If Beale Street Could Talk.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Lifestyle
-
Netflix reaches for Emmys milestone
-
Thousands of fans flock to Africa’s first Comic Con
-
Lewis Hamilton says he has no time for love
-
Chinese movie star ‘disappears’ amid culture crackdown
-
SABC distances itself from casting agency owner accused of racism
-
SABC opposes bill aimed at protecting actors’ financial interests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.