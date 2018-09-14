The event is considered a launching pad for awards season, many of the movies that show there go on to earn Oscar nominations.

TORONTO - The Toronto Film Festival wraps up this weekend after showing hundreds of films from around the world, including South Africa.

Sew the Winter to My Skin, directed by South Africa's Jahmil XT Qubeka, made its debut at the festival.

One of the films with the most buzz coming out of the festival this year is Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga.

Both Steve McQueen and Alfonso Cuaron brought their films in 2013; ‘12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Gravity’, respectively, and both went on to earn Oscar acclaim.

This year both directors have thrilled audiences with the all-women heist drama, ‘Widows’, and black-and-white masterpiece Roma, respectively.

And Barry Jenkins, who made the Oscar-winning Moonlight, has also earned applause for If Beale Street Could Talk.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)