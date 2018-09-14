Toronto Film Festival wraps up this weekend

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Toronto Film Festival wraps up this weekend

The event is considered a launching pad for awards season, many of the movies that show there go on to earn Oscar nominations.

FILE: Picture: @TIFF/Facebook.com.
FILE: Picture: @TIFF/Facebook.com.
59 minutes ago

TORONTO - The Toronto Film Festival wraps up this weekend after showing hundreds of films from around the world, including South Africa.

The event is considered a launching pad for awards season, many of the movies that show there go on to earn Oscar nominations.

Sew the Winter to My Skin, directed by South Africa's Jahmil XT Qubeka, made its debut at the festival.

One of the films with the most buzz coming out of the festival this year is Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga.

Both Steve McQueen and Alfonso Cuaron brought their films in 2013; ‘12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Gravity’, respectively, and both went on to earn Oscar acclaim.

This year both directors have thrilled audiences with the all-women heist drama, ‘Widows’, and black-and-white masterpiece Roma, respectively.

And Barry Jenkins, who made the Oscar-winning Moonlight, has also earned applause for If Beale Street Could Talk.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA