TMPD calls for witnesses after officer killed in Mamelodi

A Tshwane Metro Police officer has been stabbed to death at his home in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

It is undestood that a group of people stormed into his room. The motive for the incident remains unknown.

The TNPD's Isaac Mahamba has called on anyone with information to come forward.

"At this stage the circumstances around the officer's killing are not yet clear. It is being investigated further by local police. We urge anyone who might have witnessed the incident to contact the neratest police station."

Meanwhile, police have arrested one suspect linked to the killing of a Joburg Metro Police officer in Hillbrow on Thursday.

The off-duty officer was disarmed and shot dead by two suspects.

One man is has been arrested.