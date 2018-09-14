Teachers' unions criticise Education Dept for not protecting teachers
A 17-year-old pupil from a Zeerust school in the North West was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his teacher, Gadimang Mokolobate, to death.
JOHANNESBURG - Teachers' union Sadtu is calling on the Basic Education Department to ensure the safety of teachers at schools and strong action against a North West pupil who allegedly stabbed his teacher to death.
A 17-year-old pupil from a Zeerust school in the North West was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his teacher, Gadimang Mokolobate, to death.
It's alleged that Mokolobate reprimanded the grade 10 pupil for jumping the queue while receiving food. He returned to school with a knife yesterday.
The Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga explains: "When the teacher warned him against doing that, he took it personally. He went home, slept on it, came to school yesterday morning, late, went into the classroom, where he approached the teacher and stabbed him. He then ran out of the classroom but he was caught by the security guard."
The teacher had been teaching for less than three years.
Another union, Naptosa, has also criticised the department, saying that it isn't doing enough to protect teachers against abuse from pupils at schools.
The union's Basil Manuel: "The Education Department needs to take the issue of discipline for more seriously. There is no protection for the teacher after the fact. After you have complained, you go back in and very often the same youngster is back in your class as the hero, not as the perpetrator."
However, Mhlanga says that it is not the time to point fingers.
"You are in a difficult position as you end up being a guardian as opposed to being a teacher, that's why we think that parents need to know what their children are carrying [sic]. In this case, the learner in the North West did not go to school on time, in fact, he was going much later and the parents were there and asking him why are you not going to school as per normal. He said that he'll go to school at about 11 [am] when he knew that that was the time that he was going to stab the teacher at school."
Meanwhile, in Gauteng a 15-year-old boy from an Eldorado Park secondary school will be appearing in court on Friday after he pointed a gun at his teacher earlier this week.
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
AA calls on govt to address policy as it warns of massive fuel price hike
-
Gideon Christians admits to helping expedite applications for Guptas’ visas
-
Zuma: Unfortunate move not to cross-examine witnesses seen as non-cooperation
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Guptas naturalisation: MPs send ‘evasive’ Apleni packing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.