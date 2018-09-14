Sun power: CPUT students ready for solar power challenge
The car is part of a fleet of solar-powered vehicles that will leave Pretoria on 22 September to take part in a race to Stellenbosch.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s solar flyer is to go on a road trip, fuelled by the sun.
The vehicle is the university's entry for the 2018 Sasol Solar Challenge.
More than 20 national and international teams are set to compete in the motoring design competition.
Fourth-year mechanical engineering student and driver, Lethabo Nlovo, says that she’s proud to be part of the team.
“I am a person who believes that there’s nothing specifically for men or women [sic]. I always want people to feel my presence, hence I decided to take up the competition to show them.”
Lecturer Felicity Harris says following the competition, the car will be taken to some schools in the metro to promote engineering as a career path.
“CPUT has been involved with motorsport and we’re looking at developing a motorsport programme. When the call came for us to apply to participate in the competition, we saw this as a natural opportunity to take our motorsport to the next level.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
