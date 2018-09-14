Popular Topics
Steyn, Tahir back in Proteas ODI squad for Zim series

Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir have returned to the Proteas ODI squad for the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe at the end of September.

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn. Picture: AFP
Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir have returned to the Proteas ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe at the end of September.

Steyn is back in the side after two years out with various injuries, while leg-spinner Tahir is back after being rested. Big-hitting Warriors batsman Christiaan Jonker is the only new cap in the side, while Faf du Plessis returns to captain the side after being injured during the away series win against Sri Lanka a month ago.

The T20 side sees a few new faces in Warriors batsman Gihahn Cloete and Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen. Robbie Frylinck also returns to the T20 fold.

The Proteas will play three ODI’s and three T20’s against their neighbours Zimbabwe.

SOUTH AFRICA

Proteas ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Hashim Amla (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), JP Duminy (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Reeza Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Christiaan Jonker (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (bizhub Highveld Lions), Lungisani Ngidi (Multiply Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Dale Steyn (Multiply Titans), Khaya Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins).

Proteas T20 squad: Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Gihahn Cloete (Warriors), Junior Dala (Multiply Titans), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), JP Duminy (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Robbie Frylinck (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Imraan Tahir (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Christiaan Jonker (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungisani Ngidi (Multiply Titans), Dane Paterson (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (bizhub Highveld Lions).

