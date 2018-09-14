Steyn, Tahir back in Proteas ODI squad for Zim series
Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir have returned to the Proteas ODI squad for the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe at the end of September.
JOHANNESBURG - Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir have returned to the Proteas ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe at the end of September.
Steyn is back in the side after two years out with various injuries, while leg-spinner Tahir is back after being rested. Big-hitting Warriors batsman Christiaan Jonker is the only new cap in the side, while Faf du Plessis returns to captain the side after being injured during the away series win against Sri Lanka a month ago.
The T20 side sees a few new faces in Warriors batsman Gihahn Cloete and Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen. Robbie Frylinck also returns to the T20 fold.
The Proteas will play three ODI’s and three T20’s against their neighbours Zimbabwe.
SOUTH AFRICA
Proteas ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Hashim Amla (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), JP Duminy (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Reeza Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Christiaan Jonker (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (bizhub Highveld Lions), Lungisani Ngidi (Multiply Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Dale Steyn (Multiply Titans), Khaya Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins).
Proteas T20 squad: Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Gihahn Cloete (Warriors), Junior Dala (Multiply Titans), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), JP Duminy (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Robbie Frylinck (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Imraan Tahir (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Christiaan Jonker (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungisani Ngidi (Multiply Titans), Dane Paterson (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (bizhub Highveld Lions).
Popular in Sport
-
Play Usain Bolt in defence, says Spain's World Cup-winning coach
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all teary
-
All Blacks eye early title against struggling Boks
-
‘Bhele’ Nomvethe to retire at the end of the season
-
Barca, Real’s perfect records at risk in difficult Basque trips
-
Osaka not saddened by Serena row in US Open final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.