Smashing Pumpkins classic lineup sets first album in 18 years

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Smashing Pumpkins classic lineup sets first album in 18 years

The band also released a new single from the album, 'Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),' a harmony-rich guitar track that recalls the more accessible pop sound embraced by the Pumpkins in the late 1990s.

Musician Billy Corgan performs with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Troubadour on 27 June 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Picture: AFP
Musician Billy Corgan performs with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Troubadour on 27 June 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

NEW YORK - Nearly two decades after an acrimonious split, the classic lineup of Smashing Pumpkins on Friday announced it had recorded a new album together.

The alternative rock icons led by the piercing voice of Billy Corgan said the album - entitled, in one of the band's characteristically unique turns of phrase, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. - on 16 November.

The band also released a new single from the album, Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts), a harmony-rich guitar track that recalls the more accessible pop sound embraced by the Pumpkins in the late 1990s.

The announcement came after Corgan reunited with fellow guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin for the first time since 2000 for a tour focused entirely on the band's biggest hits.

Corgan, the undisputed face of the band, had kept recording as Smashing Pumpkins since 2000 but with a new cast of musicians.

Notably absent from the reunion is bassist D'arcy Wretzky, who has had an especially tense relationship with Corgan and struggled with drugs.

Wretzky has berated Corgan for seeking to bring her back into the band, accusing him of needing money after his project of launching his own professional wrestling league flopped.

The reunited Pumpkins earlier released another song that will appear on the album, Solara, fuelled by metal-like guitar power chords.

The Chicago band recorded the new album with veteran producer Rick Rubin, who came to prominence working with the Beastie Boys before collaborating with a slew of leading hip-hop, metal and pop artists.

Smashing Pumpkins was one of the most successful bands of the 1990s boom in alternative rock, adapting a sound rooted in hardcore punk and metal by incorporating symphonic strings and electronica.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA