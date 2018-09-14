Sitole: New developments need to match SAPS resources
The top cop says uncontrolled development places an unnecessary burden on the police.
PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has appealed to municipalities and government planners to involve the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the of proposed developments.
The general was speaking in Boksburg at a summit into crime and violence.
The delegates are developing a strategy to implement the white paper on safety and security.
Sitole says uncontrolled development places an unnecessary burden on the police.
“You would do a work-study today [and] put the police station at the centre. You come there after three months, there are informal settlements 7 kilometres from the police station. The development beyond the police station is not coordinated.”
He says the police should play a role in planning commercial developments.
“… In SAPS we have work study practitioners they need to be part [of development] so that as the mall develops, we also plan the upgrading of the police resources.”
The general says too often the population outgrows the policing resources of an area.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
