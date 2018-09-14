Post Office not ready to pay pensions - DA

The party says the South African Post Office should concede that the required infrastructure to run grant payments is inefficient.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the South African Post Office (Sapo) is not ready to pay pensions, adding some offices are dysfunctional and lack human resources.

The party says Sapo should concede that the required infrastructure to run grant payments is inefficient.

DA Shadow Minister for Social Development Bridget Masango on Friday conducted an oversight inspection at Mamelodi East Post Office, which has had its systems offline for two months due to apparent network glitches.

The glitches were fixed recently.

Masango says such challenges should be addressed immediately, including those at the Mamelodi offices.

“There are only two of them in that office, in fact, two because the third one is on leave and this is not acceptable. The impression we got is that the South African Social Security Agency and the Post Office were not ready.”

The South African Social Security Agency, however, on Thursday indicated its readiness, saying social grant payments would be made on time by the agency in partnership with the Post Office.