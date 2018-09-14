SAHRC questions JMPD on warning system to prevent xenophobic attacks
Representatives from the Somali board told the Human Rights Commission on Wednesday that a text on the intention to loot stores had been circulating three months before last month’s unrest.
JOHANNESBURG - A South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) panel has questioned the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) about early warning systems to prevent xenophobic attacks.
The commission has been holding hearings on the sale of fake and expired goods.
Representatives from the spaza shop and retail industries, as well as law enforcement, made submissions.
This comes after three people died during violence in Soweto when locals looted foreign-owned shops, accusing owners of selling counterfeit products.
Representatives from the Somali board told the Human Rights Commission on Wednesday that a text on the intention to loot stores had been circulating three months before last month’s unrest.
But the JMPD’s Mike Smith says they were not aware of this. He says the JMPD depends on the police for intelligence.
“We do not have a crime intelligence gathering component.”
Oral submissions ended on Thursday, but the commission has called on members of the public to make written submissions on fake and expired goods.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Zuma: Unfortunate move not to cross-examine witnesses seen as non-cooperation
-
AA calls on govt to address policy as it warns of massive fuel price hike
-
Gideon Christians admits to helping expedite applications for Guptas’ visas
-
Guptas naturalisation: MPs send ‘evasive’ Apleni packing
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.