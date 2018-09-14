SAHRC orders Marius Fransman to apologise to Jewish Board for 2013 remarks

The former ANC Western Cape chairperson had accused the SA Jewish Board of Deputies of undermining transformation in the CBD and on the Cape Flats.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has instructed the African National Congress’ former Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman to apologise for public comments against the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD).

In March 2013, the commission received a complaint from Wendy Khan on behalf of the board relating to Fransman’s statements during a radio interview.

Fransman had accused the Jewish Board of Deputies of undermining transformation in the CBD and on the Cape Flats.

The Human Rights Commission says the complainant was offended and deeply concerned by Fransman’s allegation that the South African Jewish Board of Deputies was not loyal to South Africa.

The commission has found that his statement didn’t demonstrate a clear intention to be hurtful or to promote hatred, and therefore it didn’t constitute hate speech.

However, his utterances did violate the board’s right to dignity under Section 10 of the Constitution.

The SAHRC has now instructed Fransman to furnish the complainant with a written statement, acknowledging and apologising for the injury caused to the dignity of the board.

