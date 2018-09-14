Popular Topics
SABC opposes bill aimed at protecting actors’ financial interests

The SABC says it doesn’t make enough money from advertisements during programming to pay royalties to actors.

FILE: Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has opposed the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill which is aimed at protecting the financial interests of actors and performers.

The public broadcaster made its submission on Friday during public hearings at Parliament.

Actors say there is no law binding broadcasters to pay royalties to performers.

The SABC has been accused of exploitation and not informing performers when they sell certain programmes to foreign networks.

But the SABC says it doesn’t make enough money from advertisements during programming to pay royalties to actors.

Mathapelo Matsaneng, who advises the SABC on intellectual property, said: “Why are we going to be forced, as the SABC, to pay continued royalties for the next coming 25 years?”

Committee chairperson Joanmariae Fubbs says the SABC must come back to Parliament to make further submissions.

“We’re inviting the CEO [Madoda Mxakwe] and that he must come, or I will summon him.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

