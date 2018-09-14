SABC distances itself from casting agency owner accused of racism

Mary-Ann Miller, who owns the company Talent Agencies, is accused of racially insulting actress Gugu Xofa.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has distanced itself from a casting agency owner who has been accused of racism.

Mary-Ann Miller, who owns the company Talent Agencies which recruits extras for SABC 3’s soapie Isidingo, is accused of racially insulting actress Gugu Xofa.

In a string of recorded WhatsApp voice notes, Miller allegedly says that black people are useless and that they blame everything on history.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu says they're investigating the matter.

“As the public broadcaster, we condemn and are against actions and/or comments which go against the spirit of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and social cohesion. We distance ourselves from such comments and we’ll investigate, as far as it relates to our suppliers and people that we do business with.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)