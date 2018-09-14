SA film 'Sew the Winter to My Skin' makes Toronto festival debut

'Sew the Winter to My Skin,' directed by Jahmil XT Qubeka, made its debut at the Toronto Film Festival, which wraps up this weekend.

NEW YORK - The legend of an outlaw who once evaded the Afrikaner authorities during the early 1950s in the rural Eastern Cape has come to life in a South African film.

WATCH: 'Sew the Winter to My Skin' trailer

Actor Ezra Mabengenza says he relished playing John Kepe.

"I knew he was a man a lot like me. He’s living his own life and he doesn’t need to explain it."

Co-star Kandyse McClure says he threw himself into the role physically. The film plays at the Cape Town Film Festival next month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)