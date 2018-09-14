Regaining Capetonians' trust top of mind for mayoral hopeful, Sharna Fernandez
Fernandez is one of five candidates vying to replace Patricia De Lille who steps down at the end of next month.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Legislature Speaker, Sharna Fernandez, says that regaining the trust of Capetonians should be a key focus for the city's next mayor.
Fernandez is one of five candidates vying to replace Patricia De Lille who steps down at the end of next month.
Before venturing into the world of politics, Fernandez spent 30 years working in the banking sector.
In 2009, she contracted the H1N1 virus and had to take early retirement.
For the past four years, she served as Speaker in the Western Cape Legislature.
Fernandez, a social justice activist, says that serving the needs of residents should always be top of mind.
“I would like to believe that whoever gets elected as mayor has to realise the first task is to rebuild and regain the trust of Capetonians again, because many people have lost hope.”
She says that addressing crime is an important issue.
“We really need to take off our political hats and focus on the role where we ensure our citizens are safe and live in environments where they can operate.”
The Democratic Alliance (DA) will present its preferred candidate to the city caucus by the end of September.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma: Unfortunate move not to cross-examine witnesses seen as non-cooperation
-
Trollip & Bobani confident of victory in legal battle over NMB mayor's position
-
Cosatu sending mixed messages on alleged Zuma plot to oust Ramaphosa
-
Zuma applying his mind to invitation to testify before Zondo commission
-
State capture inquiry: 'Jacob Zuma didn't believe he'd be implicated'
-
'Haven’t we paid enough for Mr Zuma already?'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.