Regaining Capetonians' trust top of mind for mayoral hopeful, Sharna Fernandez

Fernandez is one of five candidates vying to replace Patricia De Lille who steps down at the end of next month.

Western Cape legislature speaker Sharna Fernandez. Picture: Supplied
Western Cape legislature speaker Sharna Fernandez. Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Legislature Speaker, Sharna Fernandez, says that regaining the trust of Capetonians should be a key focus for the city's next mayor.

Fernandez is one of five candidates vying to replace Patricia De Lille who steps down at the end of next month.

Before venturing into the world of politics, Fernandez spent 30 years working in the banking sector.

In 2009, she contracted the H1N1 virus and had to take early retirement.

For the past four years, she served as Speaker in the Western Cape Legislature.

Fernandez, a social justice activist, says that serving the needs of residents should always be top of mind.

“I would like to believe that whoever gets elected as mayor has to realise the first task is to rebuild and regain the trust of Capetonians again, because many people have lost hope.”

She says that addressing crime is an important issue.

“We really need to take off our political hats and focus on the role where we ensure our citizens are safe and live in environments where they can operate.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will present its preferred candidate to the city caucus by the end of September.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

