Ramaphosa will soon sign Minimum Wage Bill into law, says Oliphant
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant was speaking at the 23rd annual summit of the National Economic Development and Labour Council in Sandton.
JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has told the business sector and labour unions that the Minimum Wage Bill is in the process of being signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Oliphant was speaking at the 23rd annual summit of the National Economic Development and Labour Council in Sandton.
The bill was approved by the National Council of Provinces last month and sent to the president to be signed into law.
Oliphant says the president is currently going through the bill.
“In terms of the protocol, you have to invite constitutional representatives to advise him whether it’s within the Constitution before he signs.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
