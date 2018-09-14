Ramaphosa announces global investor conference to be held in Joburg
President Cyril Ramaphosa tells members of the diplomatic corps it is part of his drive to get $100 billion in new investment into South Africa over the next five years.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an international investor conference in Johannesburg next month.
He tells Members of the Diplomatic Corps it is part of his drive to get $100 billion in new investment into South Africa over the next five years.
Ramaphosa says his government is working hard to improve the country’s investment environment.
It’s seeking to ensure there is policy certainty as well as consistency after years of uncertainty to many onlookers.
It’s working to strengthen government and improve the functioning of state-owned enterprises which represent about 30% of the economy.
The investment drive will culminate in a conference in Johannesburg from 25 to 27 October.
Ramaphosa says he regards South African investors as the main contributor to his investment drive.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Local
-
SA’s technical recession status not a crisis - David Mabuza
-
Safety issues raised after parliamentary official shoots himself
-
SABC distances itself from casting agency owner accused of racism
-
Post Office not ready to pay pensions - DA
-
Lesufi relieved after Parktown Boys’ former assistant coach found guilty
-
Mark Wilemse to appeal DA's misconduct finding against him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.