Ramaphosa announces global investor conference to be held in Joburg

President Cyril Ramaphosa tells members of the diplomatic corps it is part of his drive to get $100 billion in new investment into South Africa over the next five years.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an international investor conference in Johannesburg next month.

He tells Members of the Diplomatic Corps it is part of his drive to get $100 billion in new investment into South Africa over the next five years.

Ramaphosa says his government is working hard to improve the country’s investment environment.

It’s seeking to ensure there is policy certainty as well as consistency after years of uncertainty to many onlookers.

It’s working to strengthen government and improve the functioning of state-owned enterprises which represent about 30% of the economy.

The investment drive will culminate in a conference in Johannesburg from 25 to 27 October.

Ramaphosa says he regards South African investors as the main contributor to his investment drive.

