Prasa to make R16m payment for new CT rail enforcement unit

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency says that its R16 million contribution towards Cape Town’s new rail enforcement unit will be made within the next two weeks.

It will cost R48 million a year to fund the unit.

At least 71 rail enforcement unit officers are enrolled at the law enforcement training academy in Observatory. In October they'll be deployed on the central line.

The full complement of 100 can only be realised once Prasa makes its contribution of R16 million.

The agency's group CEO Sibusiso Sithole says: “We’re looking to make the payment within the next two weeks so that we put this matter to bed.”

Metrorail is hoping that the rail enforcement unit helps fight arson, vandalism, cable theft and crime on trains.

Last week, a commuter was killed when passengers were robbed, assaulted and flung from a train between Eerste River and Lynedoch stations.

