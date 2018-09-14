Poor leadership, instability blamed for Prasa's financial woes
The board chair and the CEO addressed the media on Thursday about their plans to turn around the organisation, which they have described as broken and struggling to survive.
JOHANNESBURG – The board at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has blamed the financial and governance collapse of the agency on the frequent turnover of CEO’s, boards and even Transport Ministers.
The board chair and the CEO addressed the media on Thursday about their plans to turn around the organisation, which they have described as broken and struggling to survive.
The agency’s 2016/17 annual report has finally been released almost 12 months behind schedule, showing recorded losses of almost a billion rand.
The Auditor-General issued the agency with a qualified audit opinion, raising concerns over the poor financial management.
Prasa’s own management has described the agency as broken, on the brink of collapse and struggling to survive.
Board chairperson, Khanyisile Kweyama, says that this is because there was poor leadership and no stability.
Just in the last three years, the agency has had three Transport Ministers, four boards and over six CEOs.
“With that type of turnover, it’s just almost impossible to keep proper track to implement or start a programme or a strategy and implement it.”
She says they have developed a rescue plan which will bring organisational stability and strict governance and drive effectiveness to improve its services.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Zuma: Unfortunate move not to cross-examine witnesses seen as non-cooperation
-
Guptas naturalisation: MPs send ‘evasive’ Apleni packing
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
Zuma applying his mind to invitation to testify before Zondo commission
-
Gideon Christians admits to helping expedite applications for Guptas’ visas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.