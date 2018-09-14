Petrol price hikes: Concerns raised over taxi fare increases

Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association’s Siseko Khewana says commuters will be warned about fare increases in advance.

CAPE TOWN - Another massive fuel price increase next month could have a devastating effect on public transport commuters within the coming months.

The most recent taxi fare increase came in August, and if petrol and diesel increase to nearly R17 per litre in October many motorists might feel the need to opt for alternative modes of transport.

"It will affect us if we just remain with the same prices while the petrol prices is increasing. It doesn’t balance if we just remain at the same price."