Parliament employee dies after he shoots himself

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s presiding officers have expressed shocked and sadness at the passing of a parliamentary official who allegedly took his own life at Parliament on Friday morning.

Parliament said in a statement that it is in the process of informing the deceased official’s family.

Presiding officers Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise will visit the family.

The name of the employee has not yet been released by the institution.

But Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that the employee worked in Parliament's international relations unit.

Parliament’s Presiding Officers Shocked and Saddened at Passing Away of Official This Morning https://t.co/8bhsFEVpHP pic.twitter.com/ElI2qG1uLZ — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) September 14, 2018

Scores of shocked parliamentary officials gathered outside in the precinct soon after the news broke of the shooting.

African National Congress caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says the shooting is tragic.

“The state of mind of the comrade is also something that Parliament as a whole we need to look into in terms of the wellness conditions of all employees.”

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)