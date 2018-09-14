Parliament employee dies after he shoots himself
Scores of shocked parliamentary officials gathered outside in the precinct soon after the news broke.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s presiding officers have expressed shocked and sadness at the passing of a parliamentary official who allegedly took his own life at Parliament on Friday morning.
Parliament said in a statement that it is in the process of informing the deceased official’s family.
Presiding officers Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise will visit the family.
The name of the employee has not yet been released by the institution.
But Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that the employee worked in Parliament's international relations unit.
Parliament’s Presiding Officers Shocked and Saddened at Passing Away of Official This Morning https://t.co/8bhsFEVpHP pic.twitter.com/ElI2qG1uLZ— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) September 14, 2018
Scores of shocked parliamentary officials gathered outside in the precinct soon after the news broke of the shooting.
African National Congress caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli says the shooting is tragic.
“The state of mind of the comrade is also something that Parliament as a whole we need to look into in terms of the wellness conditions of all employees.”
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Land expropriation will be done in orderly manner, Ramaphosa reiterates
-
Gideon Christians admits to helping expedite applications for Guptas’ visas
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
DA opens case against ANC officials in security company scandal
-
Parktown Boys' former assistant water polo coach guilty of sexual assault
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.