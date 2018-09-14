Parktown Boys' former assistant water polo coach guilty of sexual assault
Collan Rex was charged with 144 sexual assault counts & 12 common assault counts. Earlier the defence argued he should be acquitted on a number of charges due to the poor credibility of some witnesses.
JOHANNESBURG - Parktown Boys' former assistant water polo coach Collan Rex has been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.
Earlier the defence argued in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court that he should be acquitted on a number of charges due to the poor credibility of some witnesses.
The 22-year-old had faced 327 counts when his trial started last month - however, he then pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault against 12 of the 23 boys who are complainants in the sex scandal that has rocked the school.
More info to follow.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Land expropriation will be done in orderly manner, Ramaphosa reiterates
-
Gideon Christians admits to helping expedite applications for Guptas’ visas
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
DA opens case against ANC officials in security company scandal
-
AA calls on govt to address policy as it warns of massive fuel price hike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.