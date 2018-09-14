Parktown Boys' former assistant water polo coach guilty of sexual assault

Collan Rex was charged with 144 sexual assault counts & 12 common assault counts. Earlier the defence argued he should be acquitted on a number of charges due to the poor credibility of some witnesses.

JOHANNESBURG - Parktown Boys' former assistant water polo coach Collan Rex has been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.

Earlier the defence argued in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court that he should be acquitted on a number of charges due to the poor credibility of some witnesses.

The 22-year-old had faced 327 counts when his trial started last month - however, he then pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault against 12 of the 23 boys who are complainants in the sex scandal that has rocked the school.

More info to follow.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)