Numsa: Struggle songs will continue to be used until workplace transformed
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says South Africa’s black working class continues to sing struggle songs because it's still fighting for justice and inequality in the workplace.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says South Africa’s black working class continues to sing struggle songs because it's still fighting for justice and inequality in the workplace.
On Thursday, the Constitutional Court ordered that nine workers dismissed by manufacturing firm Duncanmec in April 2013 be reinstated.
The group were fired for singing the song during an unprotected strike which loosely translates to "My mother rejoices when I hurt a Boer."
Numsa's Irvin Jim says the working class will continue singing struggle songs until the country's workplace is transformed.
“It says a lot about the long road that we must still travel this country to democratise the workplace to deal with issues of transformation.”
Jim says the nine employees are expected back at work as early as Friday.
“They will be very happy. They will hear this and they must go back to work as soon as possible.”
While the Constitutional Court agrees that the song sang by the employees was inappropriate, it says the word "boer" is neither racist nor racially offensive.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Zuma: Unfortunate move not to cross-examine witnesses seen as non-cooperation
-
Gideon Christians admits to helping expedite applications for Guptas’ visas
-
Guptas naturalisation: MPs send ‘evasive’ Apleni packing
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
Gigaba disappointed not to have say as Gupta naturalisation probe stalls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.