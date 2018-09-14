NSFAS says 2019 application process going smoothly
The financial aid scheme was placed under administration last month and has since paid out about R17 billion.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says the 2019 application process has been going smoothly since opening last week Monday.
Concerns had been raised that the student funding scheme would not be able to cope with the applications for next year having experienced serious backlogs over the previous two years.
NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said: “We have seen about 222,000 people on our website and out of that number we have successfully received 42,500 applications.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
