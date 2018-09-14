Msimanga says Hammanskraal water crisis receiving attention

Frustrated Hammanskraal residents took their anger to the streets earlier this year complaining about human waste in the water coming from their taps.

JOHANNESBURG –Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has assured Hammanskral residents that their water crisis is receiving attention.

He says that a water purification plant in the area is being refurbished and will be ready to operate as soon as that process is completed.

Msimanga went to the community, together with Gauteng Premier David Makhura, on Thursday and says that his city, the province and the national Water and Sanitation Department are prioritising the matter.

“Certain aspects of the plant are already completed in terms of the building. So, it’s just issues of getting all those things and then we should be talking a different story.”

