Msimanga orders probe into safety of Tshwane buildings

The probe comes just over a week after three firefighters died at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg CBD while trying to extinguish a blaze.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: @SollyMsimanga/Twitter
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: @SollyMsimanga/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has ordered an investigation into the safety requirements of all of the city’s buildings.

The probe comes just over a week after three firefighters died at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg CBD while trying to extinguish a blaze.

Government has admitted that it was aware that building did not comply with safety requirements.

The City of Tshwane’s Samkelo Mgobozi says a plan will now be drafted to indicate how and when the investigation will be conducted.

“Part of that will be looking at whether or not a particular building meets the necessary requirements to be able to fight fire and make evacuations.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

