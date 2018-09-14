MDC postpones anniversary celebrations amid cholera outbreak
HARARE - Amid a worsening cholera crisis in Harare, Zimbabwe’s main opposition party has postponed its anniversary celebrations set for the weekend.
There had been plans by the MDC to recognise Nelson Chamisa as the legitimately elected president at the rally.
The MDC says that the 19th anniversary celebrations will be postponed until further notice.
After disputed polls in July, Chamisa was due to be recognised by supporters as the legitimate president.
But on Wednesday, police ordered a ban on all public gatherings in Harare to try to prevent the spread of cholera that’s so far killed 25 people.
The University of Zimbabwe has also postponed its graduation ceremony set for Friday.
Aid agencies have stepped in to help combat this cholera outbreak. The World Health Organisation is providing technical support and drugs, while the International Red Cross has deployed over 1,000 volunteers.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
