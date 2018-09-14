Mandela Mining Precinct launched in Joburg
The project seeks to bring together all investors to identify barriers and develop a shared vision for long-term development and transformation of the mining industry.
CAPE TOWN - Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe launched the Mandela Mining Precinct on Friday.
The project seeks to bring together all investors to identify barriers and develop a shared vision for long-term development and transformation of the mining industry.
It is also meant to support local innovation and provide technological solutions to the challenges in mining.
Mantashe was also present at the launch in Melville, Johannesburg.
The project’s co-director Alastair Macfarlane said that initiative will be aimed at finding solutions to the problems and challenges faced by the country's mining industry, including the health and safety of mine workers.
LISTEN: Alastair Macfarlene on the Xolani Gwala Show
Macfarlene also said the project will monitor and grow the country's mining manufacturing sector.
“That cluster is there to mentor and grow the mining equipment manufacturing sector here in South Africa so that we can create jobs in that sector as opposed to buying stuff from overseas.”
More in Local
-
Thousands of fans flock to Africa’s first Comic Con
-
#RandReport: Rand enjoys strong week as Moody’s turns more upbeat
-
Demonstrators attempt to disrupt Ramaphosa’s address at Steve Biko Lecture
-
At least 23K runners expected for 2018’s Sanlam CT marathon
-
Cele: Don’t wait 48 hours before reporting a missing person
-
Calls for investigation after parliamentary worker takes his own life
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.