Mandela Mining Precinct launched in Joburg

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mandela Mining Precinct launched in Joburg

The project seeks to bring together all investors to identify barriers and develop a shared vision for long-term development and transformation of the mining industry.

A view from inside a mine. Picture: Pixabay.com
A view from inside a mine. Picture: Pixabay.com
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe launched the Mandela Mining Precinct on Friday.

The project seeks to bring together all investors to identify barriers and develop a shared vision for long-term development and transformation of the mining industry.

It is also meant to support local innovation and provide technological solutions to the challenges in mining.

Mantashe was also present at the launch in Melville, Johannesburg.

The project’s co-director Alastair Macfarlane said that initiative will be aimed at finding solutions to the problems and challenges faced by the country's mining industry, including the health and safety of mine workers.

LISTEN: Alastair Macfarlene on the Xolani Gwala Show

Macfarlene also said the project will monitor and grow the country's mining manufacturing sector.

“That cluster is there to mentor and grow the mining equipment manufacturing sector here in South Africa so that we can create jobs in that sector as opposed to buying stuff from overseas.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA