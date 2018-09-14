Mandela Mining Precinct launched in Joburg

The project seeks to bring together all investors to identify barriers and develop a shared vision for long-term development and transformation of the mining industry.

CAPE TOWN - Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe launched the Mandela Mining Precinct on Friday.

It is also meant to support local innovation and provide technological solutions to the challenges in mining.

Mantashe was also present at the launch in Melville, Johannesburg.

The project’s co-director Alastair Macfarlane said that initiative will be aimed at finding solutions to the problems and challenges faced by the country's mining industry, including the health and safety of mine workers.

LISTEN: Alastair Macfarlene on the Xolani Gwala Show

Macfarlene also said the project will monitor and grow the country's mining manufacturing sector.

“That cluster is there to mentor and grow the mining equipment manufacturing sector here in South Africa so that we can create jobs in that sector as opposed to buying stuff from overseas.”