Man accused of abusing Parktown Boys' High pupils back in court
Collan Rex, who has pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault, will appear at the Palm Ridge magistrates court.
JOHANNESBURG - The former Parktown Boys’ High School water polo assistant coach accused of sexually abusing pupils is back in court on Friday morning.
Rex is also facing 183 charges ranging from attempted murder, rape, sexual grooming and exposing minors to pornography.
The Gauteng Education Department has also charged three other teachers implicated in the report into allegations of sexual assault at the school.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reassured pupils at the school that complaints against any member of staff will be given urgent attention.
