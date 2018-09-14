Mali elections delayed by a month
A government statement said a strike by judges meant some candidates had been unable to obtain and submit the necessary documentation before the deadline Thursday.
BAMAKO - The Malian government on Thursday delayed by a month legislative elections initially scheduled for 28 October, citing delays in registering candidates.
A first round of voting for the National Assembly will now take place on 25 November, followed by a further vote on 16 December in constituencies where no candidate wins outright.
A government statement said a strike by judges meant some candidates had been unable to obtain and submit the necessary documentation before the deadline Thursday.
The new deadline for candidate submissions is 11 October, it said.
In August, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (73) was re-elected president with more than 67% of the vote but the outcome was challenged in the Constitutional Court by his opponent, former finance minister Soumaila Cisse, who alleged fraud.
Despite the court finding against him, Cisse continues to contest the result.
Popular in Africa
-
US sanctions to remain until Zimbabwe demonstrates reforms - official
-
Fish shortage sparks conflict on Africa's Great Lakes
-
Prince William to fight poaching on African trip
-
Gender bias: How cancer deaths differ according to gender
-
Final farewell to UN’s Kofi Annan at Ghana state funeral
-
Zambia denies offering power utility as collateral for China loan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.