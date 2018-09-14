Popular Topics
Mali elections delayed by a month

A government statement said a strike by judges meant some candidates had been unable to obtain and submit the necessary documentation before the deadline Thursday.

FILE: An election official overturns a box containing ballot papers during the vote counting at a polling station in Bamako on 12 August 2018, after the second round of Mali's presidential elections. Picture: AFP.
FILE: An election official overturns a box containing ballot papers during the vote counting at a polling station in Bamako on 12 August 2018, after the second round of Mali's presidential elections. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

BAMAKO - The Malian government on Thursday delayed by a month legislative elections initially scheduled for 28 October, citing delays in registering candidates.

A first round of voting for the National Assembly will now take place on 25 November, followed by a further vote on 16 December in constituencies where no candidate wins outright.

A government statement said a strike by judges meant some candidates had been unable to obtain and submit the necessary documentation before the deadline Thursday.

The new deadline for candidate submissions is 11 October, it said.

In August, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (73) was re-elected president with more than 67% of the vote but the outcome was challenged in the Constitutional Court by his opponent, former finance minister Soumaila Cisse, who alleged fraud.

Despite the court finding against him, Cisse continues to contest the result.

