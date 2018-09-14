Mabuza: We must show confidence in our own economy

Mabuza addressed the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council summit in Centurion on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has called on labour unions and business leaders to show confidence in the country’s economy.

South Africans are battling financially, following a value-added tax increase and petrol price hikes. The economy is also struggling to grow. The country slipped into a recession and the gross domestic product fell by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018.

The largest negative contributors to growth in GDP were agriculture, transport and trade.

David Mabuza is addressing the #NEDLAC Summit. Talks about economic challenges facing the country, says “it’s not a crisis, it’s just challenges we will overcome” pic.twitter.com/bKAxIJPu25 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2018

Government admits it has to do something urgently. Mabuza says the confidence in the economy must not be lost.

“We must show confidence in our own economy if we expect other people to show confidence.”

He says government will do its part to ensure that appropriate governance structures are put in place.

