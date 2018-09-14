Mabuza: We must show confidence in our own economy
Mabuza addressed the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council summit in Centurion on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has called on labour unions and business leaders to show confidence in the country’s economy.
Mabuza addressed the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council summit in Centurion on Friday.
South Africans are battling financially, following a value-added tax increase and petrol price hikes. The economy is also struggling to grow. The country slipped into a recession and the gross domestic product fell by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018.
The largest negative contributors to growth in GDP were agriculture, transport and trade.
David Mabuza is addressing the #NEDLAC Summit. Talks about economic challenges facing the country, says “it’s not a crisis, it’s just challenges we will overcome” pic.twitter.com/bKAxIJPu25— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2018
Government admits it has to do something urgently. Mabuza says the confidence in the economy must not be lost.
“We must show confidence in our own economy if we expect other people to show confidence.”
He says government will do its part to ensure that appropriate governance structures are put in place.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Gideon Christians admits to helping expedite applications for Guptas’ visas
-
Land expropriation will be done in orderly manner, Ramaphosa reiterates
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
DA opens case against ANC officials in security company scandal
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.