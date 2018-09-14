Lewis Hamilton says he has no time for romance
The Formula One ace admitted he is so focused on work that he’s having to plan to look for love once he retires from racing.
LONDON - Lewis Hamilton has revealed he can’t get a girlfriend because he has no time for romance thanks to his “workaholic” nature.
The Formula One ace - who has only casually dated since splitting from Nicole Scherzinger three years ago - admitted he is so focused on work that he’s having to plan to look for love once he retires from racing.
He told The Times newspaper: “My love life is non-existent. I’m a workaholic. I don’t have time for it. When you travel as much as I do it’s hard to keep up a relationship, so I’m of the mindset that I’m not going to do that until I’ve stopped and no longer have to be single-minded.”
The 33-year-old star - who hinted things could change if he met the right person - also revealed he would love to have a family one day, but only when he knows he could be “a good present dad” to any potential children.
He added: “I want to have kids, but I want to be there for them - to be a good and present dad. But I’d be open to it if I happened to come across someone special.”
Earlier this year, it was reported that Hamilton - who has been romantically linked with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora and Rihanna since his split from Nicole in 2015 - has signed up to use exclusive matchmaking service Raya, where users are vetted and only allowed to join if they meet certain strict criteria.
A source told The Sun newspaper: “Hamilton has been swiping a lot of socialites in London and uses it when travelling.
“He’s happy being single but would like to find The One eventually.”
More in Lifestyle
-
Netflix reaches for Emmys milestone
-
Thousands of fans flock to Africa’s first Comic Con
-
Toronto Film Festival wraps up this weekend
-
Chinese movie star ‘disappears’ amid culture crackdown
-
SABC distances itself from casting agency owner accused of racism
-
SABC opposes bill aimed at protecting actors’ financial interests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.