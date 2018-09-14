Lewis Hamilton says he has no time for love

The Formula One ace admitted he is so focused on work that he’s having to plan to look for love once he retires from racing.

LONDON - Lewis Hamilton has revealed he can’t get a girlfriend because he has no time for romance thanks to his “workaholic” nature.

He told The Times newspaper: “My love life is non-existent. I’m a workaholic. I don’t have time for it. When you travel as much as I do it’s hard to keep up a relationship, so I’m of the mindset that I’m not going to do that until I’ve stopped and no longer have to be single-minded.”

The 33-year-old star - who hinted things could change if he met the right person - also revealed he would love to have a family one day, but only when he knows he could be “a good present dad” to any potential children.

He added: “I want to have kids, but I want to be there for them - to be a good and present dad. But I’d be open to it if I happened to come across someone special.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Hamilton - who has been romantically linked with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora and Rihanna since his split from Nicole in 2015 - has signed up to use exclusive matchmaking service Raya, where users are vetted and only allowed to join if they meet certain strict criteria.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Hamilton has been swiping a lot of socialites in London and uses it when travelling.

“He’s happy being single but would like to find The One eventually.”