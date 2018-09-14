Lesufi relieved after Parktown Boys’ former assistant coach found guilty

The High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday convicted Collan Rex (22) on 144 counts of sexual assault. He’s also been found guilty on 12 counts of common assault.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says while he has mixed emotions he's relieved the State managed to secure a guilty verdict against the former assistant coach at Parktown Boys Collan Rex.

Lesufi has welcomed the guilty verdict handed to Rex.

“I believe that they have managed to get the guilty version which is very important to us. Secondly, there’re lots of things that have been identified that I fear we might face when we go to the disciplinary processes that we have instituted.”

He says he understands why some parents may not be happy, particularly because Rex has been acquitted of other crimes.

“But if it was my child, I don’t think I would have behaved differently [from the parents]… it’s just that we have to restore an element of respect when you deal with some of the issues.”

Sentencing is expected to begin on Monday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)