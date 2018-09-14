Popular Topics
Lesufi relieved after Parktown Boys’ former assistant coach found guilty

The High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday convicted Collan Rex (22) on 144 counts of sexual assault. He’s also been found guilty on 12 counts of common assault.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi looks on during the announcement of the top provincial achievers in Daveyton on 5 January 2017. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi looks on during the announcement of the top provincial achievers in Daveyton on 5 January 2017. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says while he has mixed emotions he's relieved the State managed to secure a guilty verdict against the former assistant coach at Parktown Boys Collan Rex.

The High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday convicted the 22-year-old on 144 counts of sexual assault. He’s also been found guilty on 12 counts of common assault.

Lesufi has welcomed the guilty verdict handed to Rex.

“I believe that they have managed to get the guilty version which is very important to us. Secondly, there’re lots of things that have been identified that I fear we might face when we go to the disciplinary processes that we have instituted.”

He says he understands why some parents may not be happy, particularly because Rex has been acquitted of other crimes.

“But if it was my child, I don’t think I would have behaved differently [from the parents]… it’s just that we have to restore an element of respect when you deal with some of the issues.”

Sentencing is expected to begin on Monday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

