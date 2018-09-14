Lesufi relieved after Parktown Boys’ former assistant coach found guilty
The High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday convicted Collan Rex (22) on 144 counts of sexual assault. He’s also been found guilty on 12 counts of common assault.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says while he has mixed emotions he's relieved the State managed to secure a guilty verdict against the former assistant coach at Parktown Boys Collan Rex.
The High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday convicted the 22-year-old on 144 counts of sexual assault. He’s also been found guilty on 12 counts of common assault.
Lesufi has welcomed the guilty verdict handed to Rex.
“I believe that they have managed to get the guilty version which is very important to us. Secondly, there’re lots of things that have been identified that I fear we might face when we go to the disciplinary processes that we have instituted.”
He says he understands why some parents may not be happy, particularly because Rex has been acquitted of other crimes.
“But if it was my child, I don’t think I would have behaved differently [from the parents]… it’s just that we have to restore an element of respect when you deal with some of the issues.”
Sentencing is expected to begin on Monday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Local
-
SA’s technical recession status not a crisis - David Mabuza
-
Safety issues raised after parliamentary official shoots himself
-
SABC distances itself from casting agency owner accused of racism
-
Ramaphosa announces global investor conference to be held in Joburg
-
Post Office not ready to pay pensions - DA
-
Mark Wilemse to appeal DA's misconduct finding against him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.