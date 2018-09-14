Joburg EMS vow to deliver 'revolutionary' service to honour firefighter
Simphiwe Moropane, who fell to his death while battling a blaze at a government building in the Joburg CBD, will be buried on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – A firefighter who fell to his death while battling a blaze at a government building in the Joburg CBD will be laid to rest on Friday.
Simphiwe Moropane's funeral service will be held in Daveyton this morning.
His two colleagues also died in last week’s blaze.
Emergency Management Services' Robert Mulaudzi says: “He will not only be missed by his family members but also by the rest of us as the EMS family.
“We promise to preserve the legacy he has left by making we sure that we render effective, revolutionary emergency services to all the residents of Johannesburg.”
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze at the building which didn’t comply with safety regulations.
WATCH: Firefighters remember fallen colleagues at Joburg fire site
