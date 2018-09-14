Home Affairs didn't discipline official who shared info with Gupta associate
Leaked emails reveal that Gideon Christians shared a slew of correspondence with Ashu Chawla, the man who arranged dozens of visas and permits for the Guptas, their friends and employees.
CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department took no disciplinary action against an official based in India following reports that he had shared confidential information with known Gupta-associate Ashu Chawla.
Gideon Christians was the only Home Affairs official who appeared before a parliamentary inquiry into the naturalisation of the Gupta family this week, to acknowledge meeting one of the infamous brothers.
But he says he was only trying to help put business people together when he met Rajesh Gupta at a restaurant in India.
Leaked emails reveal that Christians shared a slew of correspondence with Chawla, the man who arranged dozens of visas and permits for the Guptas, their friends and employees.
The emails submitted to Parliament by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) detail HR issues expressed by officials about sending Christians on a second posting to India in 2015.
Christians confirmed that he forwarded the emails: “It was an internal communication that I sent out, and I accept that I shouldn’t have done it.”
He, however, denies sharing a document detailing the salaries and benefits of over 60 officials posted at South African missions around the world, irking committee chairperson Patrick Chauke.
“This is tantamount to treason," said Chauke.
Former Director-General Mkuseli Apleni told the inquiry, while Christians was asked to explain the allegations when they emerged in media reports, without evidence the department could not take the matter further.
So #GideonChristians was asking #AshuChawla to assist in the argument over the validity of his appointment in New Delhi. Why was #Ashu even involved in discussions of public deployments? pic.twitter.com/5rjYjDMNlq— OUTA (@OUTASA) September 13, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Parliament employee dies after he shoots himself
-
Female student arrested with R10m at OR Tambo
-
Gideon Christians admits to helping expedite applications for Guptas’ visas
-
Traffic chief's stop to assist fellow motorist turns into traumatic experience
-
Land expropriation will be done in orderly manner, Ramaphosa reiterates
-
Parktown Boys' former assistant water polo coach guilty of sexual assault
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.