Harare police station in Khayelitsha sees drop in contact crimes
It no longer has the dubious honour of being one of the worst performing stations in the country.
CAPE TOWN - Amid depressing crime statistics, at least one police station in Cape Town has reason to be proud.
The Harare police station in Khayelitsha has seen a drop in contact crimes. It no longer has the dubious honour of being one of the worst performing stations in the country.
There's been a 12,3% reduction in all contact crimes reported at the police station.
Murders decreased from 174 to 142 and rape went down from 162 to 156.
Station commander, Colonel Joseph Raboliba, says they have increased operations over weekends where crime occurs the most. One of the contributing factors to the drop is the stronger relationship between community policing structures and those who join the operations.
Raboliba says to get their rape figures down, the social crime unit embarked on awareness projects in the community.
“We gave tips to communities and urged people to adhere to certain things. For instance, how they should handle a rape case and how they should report it.”
He is also encouraging residents to work in partnership with the police, report crime and to be proactive.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
