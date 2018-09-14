Govt must better manage urbanisation to tackle crime, says deputy Cogta minister
This was among his submissions at a summit on crime and violence prevention in Boksburg on Thursday.
PRETORIA - Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Andries Nel says that government needs to better manage rapid urbanisation in order to help authorities tackle crime.
The delegates are discussing the implementation of the white paper on safety and security.
Violent crime is disproportionately concentrated in metros and urban areas.
“The causes can be attributed to the many interrelated risk factors that converge on the cities, including high levels of inequality, social exclusion, unemployment, poverty and substance and alcohol abuse,” says Nel.
Nel says the department has a key role to play.
“Urbanisation, if it’s managed properly, has to have social and economic benefits. If it’s not planned for or badly managed, it results in all these challenges.”
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is scheduled to address the summit on Friday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
